Baldur’s Gate 3 Player Uses Creative Strategy to Reach Top of Castle

If you’re currently playing Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re likely enjoying the freedom that the game offers in terms of the story and dialogue, as well as exploration. Voice actor Matt Mercer recently showed off a surprising method of reaching the top of a castle in the game using over 40 wooden crates and an Arrow of Transposition.

During a livestream with developer Larian Studios’ Swen Vincke, Mercer cleverly stacked crates to create a tower that his character could climb using the jump ability. Once at the top of the tower, Mercer used the Arrow of Transposition to teleport to the top of Baldur’s Gate’s Counting House. Vincke was impressed by Mercer’s out-of-the-box strategy and execution, calling him “very smart.”

Mercer’s crate-stacking technique not only showcases his creativity but also aligns with the spirit of Baldur’s Gate 3, which draws inspiration from Dungeons & Dragons. In the game, players are encouraged to experiment and try unconventional approaches to overcome challenges.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has received positive reviews, with IGN praising its faithful representation of Dungeons & Dragons and its immersive gameplay. The game is currently available on PC, with a console release planned for the future.

