Mastercard Partners with Guaranty Trust Bank Liberia to Introduce Innovative Payment Gateway Service

Mastercard has announced a strategic partnership with Guaranty Trust Bank Liberia (GTCO Liberia) to introduce an innovative payment gateway service in Liberia. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the digital payment landscape of the country by leveraging Mastercard’s advanced technology and GTCO Liberia’s banking network.

The Mastercard Payment Gateway Service (MPGS) will empower individuals and businesses with various payment options, including card payments, mobile wallets, and QR code-based transactions. This comprehensive approach ensures fast and secure transactions for goods and services, both online and in-store, while benefiting from Mastercard’s global acceptance network.

Ebehijie Momoh, the Country Manager and Area Business Head for West Africa at Mastercard, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating the goal of driving financial inclusion and empowering communities across Liberia. The MPGS will provide a secure, convenient, and seamless digital payment solution, contributing to the promotion of financial inclusion and facilitating economic growth in the country.

Guaranty Trust Bank Liberia also highlighted the significance of the partnership in shaping meaningful solutions for the Liberian people. The collaboration with Mastercard aligns with their commitment to creating a future where accessible and transformative digital payment experiences support the flourishing of individuals and businesses.

The Mastercard payment gateway service offers enhanced security features, such as tokenization and multi-factor authentication, to safeguard customers’ financial data during transactions. Moreover, the partnership enables GTCO Liberia to leverage Mastercard’s extensive network of merchants, allowing local businesses to accept digital payments and expand their customer base.

The roll-out of the Mastercard payment gateway service will be conducted in phases, starting with selected merchants and gradually expanding to cover a wide range of businesses across Liberia.

In conclusion, the partnership between Mastercard and Guaranty Trust Bank Liberia signifies a significant leap towards advancing the digital payments economy in Liberia. With this innovative payment gateway service, individuals, businesses, and government entities will have access to secure, accessible, and transformative digital payment solutions.

