Master Detective Archives: Rain Code Receives Update 1.3.2

Following a successful launch in June, Spike Chunsoft has released a minor update for the detective adventure game Master Detective Archives: Rain Code. The update, version 1.3.2, brings improvements to the overall game experience on the Nintendo Switch. It is important to note that this patch is required to access the latest DLC.

The update includes the addition of a “SKIP” functionality for the “Deduction Denouement” feature, minor text and audio fixes, adjustments to certain maps and characters, adjustments to certain events, and minor bug fixes. These improvements aim to enhance the gameplay and fix any existing issues.

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code recently received its first DLC titled ‘Ch. Desuhiko: Charisma Killed the Cat’ in July. Another DLC, ‘Ch. Fubuki: Fubuki’s Luckiest Day’, is set to be released at the end of August. Additionally, more DLC is planned for the future.

Overall, the update 1.3.2 for Master Detective Archives: Rain Code offers players a more seamless and enjoyable gaming experience on the Nintendo Switch. If you haven’t tried the game yet, now is a great time to check it out and experience the intriguing world of detective adventure.