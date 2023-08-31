Samsung Galaxy S24 Could Face GPU Performance Issue with Exynos 2400

Samsung’s upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S24, is rumored to be released in two versions: one with the Exynos 2400 chipset and another with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Unfortunately, it seems that the Exynos variant might have a significant problem with its GPU performance.

While the Exynos 2400 boasts a more powerful CPU structure with its 10-core design, the AMD RDNA-based GPU inside the Exynos chip is rumored to be inferior to the one found in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Despite Samsung’s optimization efforts, the Xclipse 940 GPU within the Exynos 2400 is said to deliver disappointing performance. This potential shortfall in GPU capabilities could pose a major issue for mobile gamers who desire a high-performing and efficient chipset, much like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The Exynos 2400 features a combination of CPU cores, including one Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.16GHz, two Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.9GHz, three Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A520 cores clocked at 1.95GHz. Additionally, it adopts the Xclipse 940 GPU with six Work Group Processors (WGPs), twice as many as the Xclipse 920 GPU found in the Exynos 2200. However, without improvements in GPU core architecture or clock speed, the Exynos 2400’s GPU performance may be on par with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, significantly lower than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Another concern lies in the fabrication process. The Exynos 2400 is expected to be manufactured using Samsung Foundry’s second-generation 4nm process (4LPP). However, it remains uncertain whether this process can match the transistor density and power efficiency of TSMC’s 4nm (4NP) process used in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The Galaxy S23 series was well-received due to its impressive performance, efficiency, and battery life. Yet, the fate of the Galaxy S24 series appears to hinge on the success of the Exynos 2400. Only time will tell how Samsung’s latest flagship will fare in the competitive smartphone market.

