Flipkart Offers Irresistible Deals on Apple iPhones: Perfect Time to Upgrade

Flipkart, the popular Indian e-commerce platform, is currently presenting a series of attractive deals on Apple iPhones. For customers who are looking to upgrade or purchase a new iPhone, this is an ideal opportunity, especially with the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 15 on September 12, 2023. Let’s take a closer look at the best iPhone deals available on Flipkart.

One of the standout offers is a significant price cut on the iPhone 14. Originally priced at Rs. 79,990, the iPhone 14 is now available for just Rs. 67,999, reflecting a 14% discount. In addition to this, there are bank and exchange offers which can provide savings of up to Rs. 50,000 on the exchange deal, along with an extra Rs. 4,000 off for HDFC bank credit card holders.

The iPhone 14 comes with impressive specifications, including enhancements in camera quality, performance, and battery life. It features a 6.1-inch OLED display, an A15 Bionic Chip, 5G compatibility, a dual-camera system with 12-megapixel sensors, wireless charging, and compatibility with iOS 17.

If you are considering the iPhone 13, Flipkart is offering an initial discount of up to 15%. The price of the iPhone 13 has been reduced from Rs. 69,900 to Rs. 58,999. Additionally, there is an exchange deal available with the potential for savings of up to Rs. 50,000. However, please note that the discount on the exchange deal is dependent on the condition and resale value of your old smartphone, and the availability of the deal may vary according to your PIN code.

Moving on to the iPhone 12, it is currently priced at Rs. 55,999 on Flipkart, down from its original price of Rs. 64,900, resulting in a 13% price drop. Similar to the other offers, bank and exchange deals are available, offering potential savings of up to Rs. 50,000.

The iPhone 12 boasts features such as a bezel-free 6.1-inch OLED display, an A14 Bionic chipset, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Its camera system includes a 12MP dual rear camera with dual-LED flash and a 12MP front camera with Retina Flash for stunning selfies.

In conclusion, Flipkart is currently providing unbeatable deals on the iPhone 14, as well as offering enticing deals throughout the day for various Apple iPhone models. Whether you are interested in the discounted iPhone 14, the attractive iPhone 13 deal, or the reduced price of the iPhone 12, now is the perfect time to take advantage of these amazing offers.

