Insomniac Games Reveals Accessibility Features for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games has recently unveiled several accessibility features that will be included in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. One of the standout additions is the ability to slow down gameplay, allowing players with different abilities to enjoy the game at their own pace. The feature offers options to play the game at 70%, 50%, or even 30% of the regular speed, with the ability to switch back to normal settings whenever desired.

In addition to the gameplay speed control, Insomniac Games has incorporated other accessibility improvements. These include screen reader support that reads aloud all on-screen text in menus, as well as on-screen captions and audio descriptions for cinematic scenes. These features aim to make the game more inclusive and enjoyable for players of varying abilities.

These accessibility enhancements build upon the previous accessibility features found in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Insomniac Games is committed to creating an open world adventure that can be experienced by as many players as possible.

While the full list of accessibility features has yet to be announced, Insomniac Games has been gradually sharing more information about the game. This comes after a period of radio silence following the game’s initial reveal. Fans can expect further updates leading up to the game’s launch on October 20.

In addition to their accessibility efforts, Insomniac Games has made other exciting announcements related to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. These include a limited edition PlayStation 5, a collector’s edition, and the release of new gameplay footage in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The continued dedication to accessibility in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 demonstrates Insomniac Games’ commitment to inclusive gaming experiences.