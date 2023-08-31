The Martian Lawyers Club Raises $2.2M for Personalized Gaming Experience

The Martian Lawyers Club (MLC) has secured $2.2 million in funding to develop a personalized gaming experience using generative AI. Unlike other companies, MLC is focusing on creating systems that allow players to personalize their gaming experience, rather than generating more content. The company aims to create games that feel like a conversation, where players’ inputs can shape the game’s response in ways that were not pre-defined by the developer.

MLC was co-founded by Kamen Brestnichki (CEO) and Levi Fussell (CTPO). Brestnichki has a background in machine learning, while Fussell has a PhD in Computer Graphics and Machine Learning and has worked as a research scientist at Ubisoft and Adobe.

The current challenge with game personalization is that it requires a significant amount of human resources. Developers would love to create numerous functional items in a game, but it is not feasible within a reasonable budget. MLC plans to provide an SDK that will serve as a sandbox for developers, allowing them to design the gaming experience without having to create every interaction from scratch.

The company’s SDK will also include a boundary feature to ensure that the generative AI system remains within the desired parameters. MLC is actively working on its first game, a collectible card game, to test out the capabilities of its SDK. The company has recently hired a game designer and is planning to expand its team with a game programmer and an engineer to build the necessary cloud infrastructure.

MLC is the first spin-off company from INSAIT, an AI-centric tech institute. The company’s name represents its innovative and novel approach to gaming. While there is still a lot of research to be done, MLC aims to create a future where games are generated in real-time, providing players with a more personalized and immersive experience.

