Meta Finally Adds Legs to its Virtual Reality Avatars, but with Limitations

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has finally added legs to its virtual reality avatars within the company’s “metaverse” project, Horizon Worlds. The avatars previously lacked legs, which drew criticism and mockery from users. In response to the backlash, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised a graphical update and functioning legs for the avatars.

However, the implementation of legs comes with several limitations. Users are unable to crouch or jump, and the legs are only visible in third-person views, such as when other players look at the avatars. Looking down, the users will still see the avatars without legs, reminiscent of characters in old shooter games. The legs can be seen in in-game mirrors but are not visible in first-person views.

Additionally, the legs are currently only available in Horizon Home, not user-created games or Horizon Worlds. Meta plans to add the legs to the rest of the game’s worlds in the coming weeks.

Despite the addition of legs, it remains uncertain whether users will be eager to engage with Meta’s metaverse. Reports have suggested that Horizon Worlds has been sparsely populated, and even Meta’s own staff did not find it appealing. The introduction of virtual legs is unlikely to change these perceptions.

In conclusion, Meta’s implementation of legs in its virtual reality avatars is a step forward in addressing user concerns. However, the limitations on their functionality and availability raise questions about the overall appeal of Meta’s metaverse project.

