PlayStation 5’s Dolby Atmos Support Explained

Sony’s marketing team recently responded to Digital Foundry’s coverage of the PlayStation 5’s new Dolby Atmos support, providing insight into how the surround sound set-up works. The existing Tempest 3D audio data on the PS5 is recalculated and injected into the Dolby Atmos ‘container’. This innovative solution allows the PS5’s existing library of games to work with Atmos set-ups, as developers had not previously mastered audio for the 7.1.4 speaker system.

According to Mark Cerny, the lead system architect of the PS5, the audio pipeline in the console has been extended to accommodate the extra speakers that an Atmos set-up supplies. The solution provided by Sony ensures that the Atmos support is entirely lag-free, in contrast to some issues experienced with Xbox and Windows PCs. While the solution is not an actual Atmos mix, it is mathematically equivalent. With full support now added, sound engineers have the opportunity to master their audio mixes on Atmos-spec equipment, which opens the door for further improvements.

The PS5 utilizes Ambisonic audio technology, which adds sound sources into multiple channels based on their location. The fifth-order Ambisonic audio, which typically uses 36 channels, provides good localization of audio. These audio channels are then processed by the Tempest 3D AudioTech engine, using the player’s head-related transfer function (HRTF) and speaker locations to create an appropriate audio stream for each speaker.

Previously, the Tempest engine rendered Ambisonic audio into headphones, stereo TV speakers, and 5.1 and 7.1 audio setups. The recent update introduces support for 7.1.4 speaker setups, including four overhead speakers. However, the overall rendering strategy remains the same, as the Ambisonic channels already include audio from all directions. The support for the overhead speakers is considered “first class” support, with identical rendering latency to stereo, 5.1, and 7.1 setups.

As a result, the 7.1.4 experience for existing games should be impressive, as the necessary game audio data is already available in Ambisonic form. Moving forward, there is an opportunity to achieve even higher audio quality on 7.1.4 speaker setups, as sound designers can verify and optimize their audio mixes accordingly.

For more detailed information and discussion about Mark Cerny’s comments, including testing on surround sound latency, tune in to the upcoming DF Direct Weekly #124 on Digital Foundry’s YouTube channel.