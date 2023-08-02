Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope DLC Featuring Rayman Announced

Ubisoft has revealed that a new DLC pack for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be released on August 30. Titled “Rayman in the Phantom Show,” this is the third major DLC for the game and will see Rayman teaming up with Rabbid Mario and Rabbid Peach to confront the Phantom.

Unlike the main storyline of the game, this DLC takes place at the Space Opera Network, a peculiar television studio filled with various props and hidden references. The Phantom, who was previously a villain in Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, now serves as a TV director. In an attempt to improve the network’s ratings, he recruits old stars like Rayman.

Rayman will bring with him a wide range of abilities and weapons from his extensive history, including the haircopter ability and the plunger blaster. Veteran voice actor David Gasman will return to provide the voice for Rayman, while the DLC’s soundtrack will be composed by Christophe Heral and Grant Kirkhope.

The DLC can be purchased separately for $14.99 or obtained as part of the Sparks of Hope Season Pass and Gold Edition.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has been highly praised for its tactical combat mechanics and imaginative gameplay. Although Ubisoft regrets not waiting for Nintendo’s next-gen console for its release, the game has been lauded as an outstanding sequel.

