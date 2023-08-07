CityLife

Nintendo Releases Adorable Summer Art Featuring Mario and Yoshi

Aug 7, 2023
Nintendo has once again delighted fans with its latest piece of original seasonal art for Summer 2023. This artwork showcases Mario and Yoshi as they embark on a fishing trip through the Mushroom Kingdom. Reminiscent of the iconic Super Mario Bros. 3 art, this new piece is now available for download as a background for PC, mobile, or tablet devices from Nintendo Japan.

To obtain the HD wallpaper in various sizes, users must log into their Nintendo accounts. Once downloaded, fans can enjoy the summer-themed artwork on all their devices. This release marks the beginning of what promises to be a Mario-focused late-2023 for Nintendo.

In addition to the artwork, Nintendo has exciting plans for their beloved plumber. Super Mario RPG, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and WarioWare: Move It! will all make their way to the Nintendo Switch. Furthermore, fans can anticipate a new port of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon and an upcoming Princess Peach game, which is yet to be titled.

Nintendo fans are encouraged to share their thoughts on this year’s summer art. Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

