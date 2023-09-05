Marathon’s Bitcoin Production Update: 1,072 BTC Produced in August 2023

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc., a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem, has released its unaudited bitcoin production and miner installation updates for August 2023. The company produced a total of 1,072 bitcoin in August, representing a 9% decrease from the previous month but a more than fivefold increase compared to August of the previous year.

The decrease in bitcoin production in July was largely attributed to increased curtailment activity in Texas due to record high temperatures. Temporary shutdowns offset the progress Marathon has made in increasing its operational hash rate and optimizing operations.

Despite the decrease in production, Marathon achieved a 2% month-over-month increase in its U.S. operational hash rate, reaching 19.1 exahashes, and a 1% increase in its installed hash rate, reaching 23.1 exahashes. The sequential increase was primarily due to the deployment of more efficient S19 XP miners.

Marathon also reported progress in its joint venture in Abu Dhabi, with the venture hashing 50 bitcoin in August, of which approximately 10 bitcoin is Marathon’s share. The operational hash rate for the joint venture grew to 1.5 exahashes, with expectations of reaching a full 7.0 exahashes online before the end of 2023.

With the addition of secured miners, Marathon’s anticipated hash rate, once fully deployed, is now expected to reach 30 exahashes. The company has reached its primary domestic growth target of 23 exahashes on an installed basis and has two exahashes planned internationally.

Financially, Marathon holds a total of 13,286 BTC as of August 31, with 13,111 BTC unrestricted. The company sold 750 BTC in August and intends to continue selling a portion of its bitcoin holdings to support monthly operations and manage its treasury. Marathon ended the month with $111.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and a combined balance of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and bitcoin amounting to $445.5 million.

