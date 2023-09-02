CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Will MARA Stock Retest $15 This Week?

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 2, 2023
The stock of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) has been in a declining trend since August 2, 2023, when it experienced a significant drop in its trading price. At the time of publication, MARA stock was trading at $12 with a trading volume of 25.288 million shares.

In recent trading sessions, sellers have been more active than buyers, causing the stock price to decrease by over 10%. Currently, the stock price is trading below its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a market capitalization of $2.091 billion, and its market cap has increased by 423.35% in the past 52 weeks. The stock’s highest price in the past year was $19.88, while its lowest price was $3.11. In the weekly timeframe, the stock price has surged by 12.36%, and in the past six months, it has experienced a strong uptrend of 99.34%.

If sellers continue to dominate the market, there is a possibility that the stock price might decline further and find immediate support at $11.15, followed by $10.37. On the other hand, if buyers regain control, the stock could potentially surge and face immediate resistance at $13.10, with the next resistance level at $13.87.

Market analysts predict that on September 2, Marathon Digital’s share might open below its previous closing price. The estimated annual price target for MARA stock is $15.40, which is 28.33% higher than its current trading price.

According to TradingView, there are 168.177 million free-floating MARA shares, while the remaining 6.098 million shares are closely held by financial backers or board members of the company.

In terms of financial updates, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. released its previous quarterly earnings on August 8, 2023. The company failed to meet the earnings per share (EPS) estimate by 81.72% and the revenue estimate by 2.02%. For the third and fourth quarters, the company is expected to generate revenues of $110.45 million and $143 million, respectively. The estimated EPS for Q3 is -0.11 and for Q4 is -0.02.

Overall, despite the monthly loss, MARA stock has experienced significant growth in the past six months, and further surges could be possible. However, investors should be aware of the risks associated with investing or trading in crypto assets.

Definitions:
– EMA: Exponential Moving Average, a type of moving average that gives more weight to recent prices.
– Market capitalization: the total market value of a company’s outstanding shares of stock.

Note: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Investing in or trading crypto assets carries the risk of financial loss.

