Introducing the Marantz Stereo 70s: High-Quality Two-Channel Amplification for Home Theater Enthusiasts

Ideal for those who value the purity of a traditional stereo setup, the Marantz Stereo 70s is an AV receiver that combines the latest video format support with powerful two-channel amplification. With a sleek and compact design, the Stereo 70s will soon be available on Marantz.com and select retailers from September 5, priced at $1,000.

Measuring just 4.1 inches tall, the Marantz Stereo 70s is designed to fit in spaces that standard AV receivers cannot. Available in silver and black variations, this receiver seamlessly integrates into any living space, regardless of interior decor.

The Marantz Stereo 70s offers six HDMI inputs, three of which are 8K compatible, along with a single HDMI output featuring HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel). While it does not support lossless multichannel sound required for eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel), the capabilities of HDMI ARC are sufficient for the Stereo 70s, as it focuses on delivering a high-quality stereo experience. Additionally, the receiver features an optical input to send the TV sound back to the unit.

For further connectivity options, the Stereo 70s includes a second coaxial digital input, three analog inputs, and a dedicated moving-magnet phono input, catering to a variety of audio devices.

The Marantz Stereo 70s delivers 75 watts per channel across two channels, allowing users to connect two sets of stereo speakers to the rear terminals. These speakers can be played separately or simultaneously, providing flexibility in audio configurations.

Internally, the Stereo 70s incorporates Hyper-Dynamic Amplifier Modules (HDAMs), which outperform conventional chip-based operational amps typically found in audio products. This innovative technology enhances the overall audio performance, delivering a truly immersive audio experience.

Equipped with a digital-to-analog converter (DAC), the receiver supports up to 24-bit/192kHz digital audio and is also compatible with DSD files. With Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, the Stereo 70s can be incorporated into a HEOS wireless multiroom whole-home system. Additionally, Apple device owners can stream directly to the receiver using Apple AirPlay 2.

In conclusion, the Marantz Stereo 70s combines modern video format support with high-quality two-channel amplification, offering home theater enthusiasts a versatile and immersive stereo experience. With its compact design, advanced features, and affordable price point, the Stereo 70s is set to elevate home audio to new heights.

Sources:

– Marantz.com