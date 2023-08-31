Mapping Australia’s Lithium Reserves: New Insights for Potential Sources

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Sydney and Geoscience Australia has shed light on the concentration and distribution of lithium in Australian soil. This research provides valuable information for identifying potential lithium reserves across the country.

Lithium is a highly sought-after mineral due to its applications in batteries, phones, laptops, and electric vehicles. The demand for lithium continues to grow as industries shift towards sustainable and renewable energy sources.

Traditionally, lithium exploration in Australia has focused on Western Australia. However, this study reveals the potential of other regions such as Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria, which display elevated predicted lithium densities.

The research, published in the journal Earth System Science Data, highlights the importance of this new knowledge for Australia’s lithium industry and the country’s transition towards a low-carbon economy. By identifying areas with elevated lithium concentrations, the study helps to locate potential future lithium sources.

The highest concentrations of lithium were found near the Mount Marion deposit in Western Australia. Additionally, there are elevated concentrations across the central western region of Queensland, southern New South Wales, and parts of Victoria.

The researchers employed digital soil mapping techniques developed at the University of Sydney to estimate the extractable lithium content in soil samples collected throughout Australia. The distribution of lithium is influenced by various environmental factors including climate, geology, and vegetation.

This comprehensive overview of lithium distribution in Australia provides valuable insights for the lithium industry and the country’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. By expanding our understanding of lithium reserves, Australia can capitalize on this valuable resource and contribute to the global demand for sustainable energy solutions.

