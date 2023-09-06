Man Numeric Aims to Increase Digital Bond Trading to 100%

Man Numeric, the quantitative investment arm of Man Group, is set to increase its digital bond trading to 100% within the next two years. Currently, the firm executes 90% of these trades electronically, a significant increase from just a year ago when only one-third of its junk bond trades were conducted digitally.

This shift towards digital trading is in line with an industry-wide trend. According to research from Coalition Greenwich, approximately 40% of all high-grade bond trades are now executed online. This represents a considerable increase from less than 10% a decade ago.

The move towards digital platforms for bond trading offers several advantages. Firstly, it provides a faster and more efficient way of executing trades, reducing the time and costs associated with manual processes. Additionally, digital platforms enable greater transparency, allowing investors to access real-time information and analyze market trends more effectively.

Furthermore, the rise of electronic bond trading offers increased liquidity for investors, as it facilitates a broader range of counterparties to participate in the market. This can potentially lead to improved price discovery and tighter bid-ask spreads.

As the world’s largest listed hedge fund manager, Man Numeric’s commitment to increasing digital bond trading demonstrates the growing importance of technology in the investment industry. By fully embracing digital platforms, the firm aims to capitalize on the benefits offered by automation and enhance its trading capabilities.

Sources:

[Bloomberg](source1)

[Coalition Greenwich](source2)