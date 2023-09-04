Player Claims Starfield Saved His Family’s Life During House Fire

One player has shared a remarkable story on Reddit, claiming that Bethesda’s space RPG Starfield saved his family’s life during a house fire. User tidyckilla recounted the events, explaining how he had been eagerly anticipating the game for over six years and had preordered the premium edition.

On the night of August 31st, tidyckilla was up late playing Starfield when he heard an explosion from his downstairs neighbor’s apartment. He quickly paused the game and opened the door, only to find flames rising up the stairwell towards his apartment. He acted swiftly, grabbing his wife and cat, and managed to escape with only minor burns.

Tidyckilla credits his dedication to Starfield for being awake at that moment and believes that if he had been asleep, they would not have made it out alive due to smoke inhalation. He expressed his gratitude to the game for saving his family from a horrific fate.

While some skeptics questioned the authenticity of the story, tidyckilla has responded to their inquiries, providing further details and even sharing images of his room before and after the fire. The cause of the explosion is believed to be a neighbor who was a smoker on oxygen tanks.

Despite the ordeal, tidyckilla’s copy of Starfield remained intact and he has now relocated to temporary accommodation, where he can continue playing the game. Though it is not advisable to stay up all night gaming, it seems that, in this particular instance, Starfield played a crucial role in helping tidyckilla and his family escape unharmed.

