Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Set to Release in November

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has been recently announced to launch in November, with a new trailer introducing its antagonist, Makarov. Makarov, the final big bad from the original Modern Warfare trilogy, will be making a comeback in full force, posing a major threat to Task Force 141.

Many fans will remember Makarov as the side antagonist in Modern Warfare 2 and the primary antagonist in MW3. This time around, he will once again take on the role of the main villain in the third entry of the rebooted trilogy. The trailer sets the tone by portraying Makarov as a boogeyman, ready to make Captain Price and his team’s lives a living hell.

In addition to the teaser, a full reveal of the game is planned for August 17. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the highly anticipated game, and it is expected to deliver an intense and action-packed experience.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is scheduled for release on November 10. As the third installment of the popular franchise, it promises to provide gamers with a thrilling continuation of the Modern Warfare storyline. With Makarov back and more dangerous than ever, players can expect an epic battle against formidable odds.

Stay tuned for more information as the release date approaches and be prepared to join Captain Price and his team in their fight against the relentless force of Makarov in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.