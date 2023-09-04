PhonePe Introduces Celebrity Voice Feature for SmartSpeakers

PhonePe, a popular Indian digital payments platform, has announced the launch of a celebrity voice feature in collaboration with renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan. This feature, exclusively available for PhonePe SmartSpeakers, allows merchants to verify customer payments using Bachchan’s distinctive voice.

The celebrity voice feature is currently available in Hindi and English, with plans to expand to other languages in the future. Since its launch a year ago, the PhonePe SmartSpeaker has gained immense popularity among merchant partners across the country, covering over 90% of the postal codes in India.

According to PhonePe, SmartSpeakers have facilitated over 100 crore transactions nationwide. Designed with a compact and versatile form factor, these devices can be easily used in congested counter spaces. They offer voice payment notifications in multiple Indian languages, up to four days of battery life, dedicated data connectivity, battery level indicators, audio alerts for low battery levels, and a dedicated replay button for the last transaction.

Enabling the celebrity voice feature is a simple process for merchants. They need to open the PhonePe for Business app, go to the SmartSpeaker section on the home screen, select “SmartSpeaker Voice” under “My SmartSpeaker,” choose Amitabh Bachchan’s voice in their preferred language, and confirm the selection. Within a few hours, the device will be rebooted with the updated language in Bachchan’s voice.

Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business at PhonePe, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Mr. Bachchan’s voice has an instant and universal recall, and it resonates with millions of Indians across the country. We believe this collaboration will further elevate the popularity of the PhonePe SmartSpeaker for merchants and customers alike.”

This new celebrity voice feature aims to enhance the payment experience, making it more interactive and engaging. It is expected to contribute to the increasing adoption of PhonePe’s SmartSpeaker among merchants and customers throughout India.

Definitions:

– SmartSpeakers: Compact devices offered by PhonePe that facilitate voice-based payments and provide various additional features.

– Celebrity Voice Feature: An exclusive feature that enables customers to verify payments using the distinctive voice of a renowned celebrity.

– PhonePe for Business: An app designed for merchants to facilitate digital payments and manage their business transactions efficiently.

