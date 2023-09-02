CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Honor Magic V2: A Powerful and Innovative Folding Smartphone

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 2, 2023
The Honor Magic V2 is the latest addition to Honor’s lineup of smartphones. Initially launched in China in July, the global audience has just been introduced to this cutting-edge device at Honor’s recent event at IFA 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Although international pricing and availability details have not been officially announced, Honor CEO Mr. George Zhao has indicated that the price of the Magic V2 will likely be in line with the Magic Vs.

The standout feature of the Honor Magic V2 is its innovative folding display. It boasts two screens – a primary 7.92″ 120Hz LTPO OLED folding display with a resolution of 2344×2156 pixels and a secondary 6.43″ 120Hz LTPO OLED cover display with a resolution of 2376×1060 pixels. This dual-screen configuration offers users a larger canvas for their multimedia content and enhances the overall viewing experience.

Under the hood, the Honor Magic V2 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, ensuring a powerful and efficient performance. It is equipped with a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging, providing users with fast and reliable battery replenishment.

Camera enthusiasts will be pleased with the Honor Magic V2’s photography capabilities. It features a quad-camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 20MP telephoto lens with OIS, and a 16MP front-facing camera for stunning selfies.

In conclusion, the Honor Magic V2 is a highly anticipated folding smartphone that combines innovative technology, powerful performance, and exceptional camera capabilities. Its introduction to the global market is sure to generate excitement among smartphone enthusiasts worldwide.

