Magic: The Gathering to Release Fallout-Themed Commander Decks in 2024

Wizards of the Coast has announced that Magic: The Gathering will collaborate with Bethesda’s Fallout franchise to release a set of Commander decks. The decks, launching in March 2024, will be themed after factions of the Wasteland, including the Brotherhood of Steel and the Railroad. They will feature bloodthirsty raiders, towering super mutants, irradiated monsters, and deadly retro-futurist robots.

Unlike previous crossover sets, the Fallout-themed cards will not be released in booster packs. Instead, they will be exclusively available in Commander decks. These ready-to-play starter products for Magic: The Gathering’s casual format do not require additional purchases.

While Wizards of the Coast has not provided a specific release date or the number of decks that will be available, it is expected that four decks will be released, based on previous crossovers.

Magic: The Gathering has collaborated with various gaming franchises in the past, including Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed. The inclusion of Fallout expands the range of crossovers, indicating that the company is open to collaborations of all kinds. Previous crossover sets have featured popular IPs like Doctor Who, Warhammer 40K, and Stranger Things.

The collaboration between Magic: The Gathering and Fallout aims to provide players with new and memorable gameplay experiences. Bill Rose, global play lead at Wizards of the Coast, expressed the company’s dedication to curating these experiences for players, regardless of their level of engagement with the game.

With the release of Fallout-themed Commander decks, fans of both Magic: The Gathering and the Fallout franchise can look forward to an immersive and unique crossover experience in 2024.