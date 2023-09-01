CityLife

Magic Leap 1 to Be Phased Out by December 2024

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 1, 2023
Magic Leap, the augmented reality (AR) company, has announced that its first headset, the Magic Leap 1, will reach its end-of-life date on December 31, 2024. While no longer available for purchase, the device will be supported until the end of 2024. The announcement was made via email to users who currently own the device.

In the shorter term, the company will be shutting down communication channels such as the Magic Leap 1 Developer Forum and Discord channels by the end of the month. Users are encouraged to engage with the Magic Leap 2 board instead. Troubleshooting support and warranty claims will be honored until 2024.

After the end-of-life date, the device’s cloud services, apps, and general functionality will become unusable. It is uncertain how many devices are currently in use, although it has been speculated that around 6,000 units were sold in its first year of release. The limited adoption can be attributed to pricing and a lack of content, rather than the technology itself.

While Magic Leap has pivoted its focus towards enterprise solutions with the Magic Leap 2, the company does not currently have plans to return to the consumer market. The future of AR for consumers may depend on Apple’s entry into the market with its Vision Pro headset. Magic Leap’s CEO, Peggy Johnson, will discuss the company’s journey at the Disrupt Hardware Stage later this month.

Sources:
– Magic Leap email announcement
– Report on Magic Leap 1 sales numbers

