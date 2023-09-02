Magic Leap Finds New Revenue Stream in Manufacturing and Licensing AR Optics

Magic Leap, a once-hyped augmented reality (AR) company, is seeking to turn its fortunes around by capitalizing on its high-tech optics. The Florida-based startup, which was valued at $6.4 billion in 2018, experienced setbacks due to poor sales of its consumer-oriented headsets. However, it has found success in manufacturing and licensing the intellectual property for crucial components in AR devices.

The company’s optics system has gained significant interest from the industry, with commitments to license its IP and manufacture optics for multiple companies. While Magic Leap is still focused on its own headset, this new line of business has the potential to be significant. Larger rivals such as Meta and Apple are also entering the AR market, and Magic Leap could become a key player in supplying optics for these companies’ devices.

Apple, Microsoft, and Snap are all developing AR glasses, which are more challenging to make than virtual reality headsets. Magic Leap’s advanced optics system and patents give it a competitive edge in the mixed-reality sector. The company’s long-term goals align with those of Big Tech companies in creating slimmer AR glasses, and Magic Leap’s technology may be crucial in achieving this.

Despite Magic Leap’s past overhyping of its capabilities, the company is making progress in its manufacturing process. Its headquarters in Plantation, Florida, boasts five automated factories, some of which utilize clean rooms typically associated with semiconductors. These factories have the capacity to build optics for three million devices per year, exceeding current demand.

Magic Leap’s control over its manufacturing processes sets it apart from other companies in the industry. Its founder, Rony Abovitz, had a vision of keeping technological know-how within the US, leading to the establishment of its Florida factories.

As tech companies seek to diversify their supply chains and reduce reliance on China, Magic Leap’s US-based factories have become an asset. With the AR industry still in its early stages, the company’s manufacturing capabilities and expertise in optics position it well for future success.

Source: The Financial Times, LexisNexis Intellectual Property