Tough Break for Magic Leap One Customers as Device’s Functionality Set to Cease

Magic Leap’s first augmented reality headset, the Magic Leap One, will no longer function after December 31, 2024, according to reports from Upload VR. The company has stated that it will only address outages that affect core functionality until the end of next year when the device and its apps will cease to function.

Released in 2018 at a price of $2,300, the Magic Leap One showcased a vision of spatial computing that Apple aims to bring to life with its Vision Pro headset, which is priced at $3,500. While Magic Leap had substantial investor capital, Apple’s financial strength and experience in consumer product shipping and building operating systems give it a significant advantage in the AR market.

Magic Leap One was known for its focus on “spatial computing” and AR dinosaur experiences, with added security features like Iris ID. However, the company is now shifting its attention to Magic Leap Two, an enterprise-focused AR device priced at $3,300.

Fortunately for fans of the Magic Leap One, Apple’s Vision Pro headset will be available to customers just as the device’s functionality winds down. Apple’s financial capabilities and dedication to making AR more affordable and accessible suggest a promising future for the technology.

Overall, while Magic Leap One had an ambitious vision, it appears that Apple’s Vision Pro headset may overshadow it in terms of mainstream success and affordability.

