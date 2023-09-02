Tasmanian Devils Show Signs of Adaptation to Deadly Cancer, Giving Hope for Their Survival

A recent discovery has given scientists hope that Tasmanian devil numbers can survive well into the future. Researchers studying a deadly cancer called Devil Facial Tumour Disease (DFTD) have found evidence that the devils are trying to adapt to the disease and persist in spite of it. The findings, published in the journal Evolutionary Applications, suggest that the tumour is fine-tuning its optimal virulence through natural selection. This trade-off between transmission rate and disease-induced mortality means that DFTD is unlikely to drive the devil to extinction. However, it also means that the disease will not disappear entirely, as the devils and the tumour have evolved to coexist with each other.

The Tasmanian devil population has significantly declined due to the contagious cancer, with numbers dropping to less than 40% of what they were. Yet the devils have shown genetic adaptations that allow them to persist despite the cancer’s deadly effects. This revelation not only has implications for cancer research in humans but also highlights the importance of conservation efforts for the devils.

The study’s lead researcher, Dr Rodrigo Hamede, emphasizes the need to protect the devil population and put efforts into conservation. The devils have been fighting the disease for 17 years, spanning nine generations, and have managed to adapt and persist in spite of it. While it is challenging to completely eliminate DFTD from Tasmania, protecting the devils and preventing the further spread of the disease should be a priority.

Scientists from around the world are closely studying this unique research project in hopes of applying the findings to human cancer research. However, the immediate focus is on the conservation of the Tasmanian devil population to ensure their long-term survival.

Sources: Evolutionary Applications