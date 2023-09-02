Maggie Molloy and her Passion for Saving Cheap Irish Houses and Traditional Wooden Dressers

Maggie Molloy, the founder of the popular Instagram account Cheap Irish Houses, has a passion for rescuing traditional Irish wooden dressers. She considers it to be similar to rescuing dogs, as she sees these dressers being discarded at an alarming rate.

Molloy’s love for old houses and furniture stems from her upbringing in rural North Wexford, where she grew up in a 150-year-old home. Her father, a carpenter, would constantly work on their two up, two down council house. She fondly remembers her childhood, having a close-knit family and a large back garden.

After struggling to find affordable housing in her home county of Wexford, Molloy decided to turn her passion into a project. She started the Instagram account Cheap Irish Houses, where she documents and showcases affordable, often neglected, houses around Ireland. The account gained popularity after an Irish model discovered it and shared it widely, leading to viral success.

In addition to houses, Molloy is also fascinated by the interior of these forgotten homes. She delights in finding unique items like JFK or pope pictures on dilapidated walls and the red bulbs typically found under Sacred Heart pictures. Despite not being religious, she appreciates the cultural significance of these items.

Apart from houses, Molloy also rescues traditional Irish wooden dressers. She has received late-night calls from friends, alerting her to dressers being abandoned or destroyed. She and her husband would quickly rush to retrieve them and bring them home.

Molloy’s passion for saving old houses and dressers led her to host the television series “Cheap Irish Homes,” where she helps people find affordable properties around Ireland. She aims to show that owning a home doesn’t have to be out of reach, even on a tight budget.

Molloy’s career as a graphic designer and illustrator eventually intersected with her passion for old houses, leading to the creation of Cheap Irish Houses. She started by photographing derelict houses during her drives to Wexford and posting them online. The positive response from her mother and the viral success of the account propelled her into the world of television and media.

Overall, Maggie Molloy’s journey from rescuing traditional Irish wooden dressers to hosting the television series Cheap Irish Homes showcases her dedication to preserving the beauty of old houses and the cultural heritage of Ireland.

Sources:

– The Irish Times