Google to Unveil Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, and More at “Made By Google” Event

Google has announced its “Made By Google” event, which is scheduled for October 4. The event will feature a livestream keynote unveiling new hardware, including the highly anticipated Pixel 8 smartphone and the Pixel Watch 2. In addition, there may also be an updated Pixel Tablet and a few new Nest devices on display.

The event will take place in New York City and will be livestreamed on YouTube and other social media platforms. Google aims to capture attention during the competitive phone launch season and showcase its latest hardware offerings.

Leaks and rumors have provided some insight into what we can expect from the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature Google’s Tensor G3 chip, offering enhanced performance with nine CPU cores and 10 GPU cores running at 890MHz. The Pixel 8 is rumored to have a camera upgrade with a 64 MP ultrawide sensor and a design reminiscent of the Pixel Fold, with more curved corners and new color options.

As for the Pixel Watch 2, reports suggest that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, providing significant improvements in battery life. Rumors also indicate that the watch will run on Wear OS 4 and have an always-on display that can last up to 24 hours.

While it remains uncertain whether a new Pixel Tablet will be introduced, there is a possibility of new Nest devices being unveiled. However, there is limited information available regarding potential new Nest products at this time.

With its “Made By Google” event, Google aims to showcase its latest advancements in hardware and solidify its position in the competitive smartphone and wearable markets. Excitement builds as technology enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2, and potentially more surprises from Google.

