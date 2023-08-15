The Madden NFL 24 trial is now available for EA Play subscribers, granting fans the opportunity to play the full game for up to 10 hours. However, it is important to close the game completely prior to shutting down your system.

Upon conclusion of the 10-hour trial, players can enjoy a 10% discount when purchasing the full game, and all saved progress will be carried over seamlessly.

In light of server issues with Madden 24, it is advised to close out of the app to avoid any complications. If you are experiencing difficulties finding the trial on the game page from your console or PC, direct links have been provided for your convenience. Ensure that you are a subscriber and logged in before accessing the trial.

Furthermore, EA Play Pro members have the advantage of downloading the full game. This includes exclusive benefits such as the NFL Marble Bills Gear, Josh Allen Elite Player Item, 500 Madden Points with monthly login rewards from August 2023 to July 2024, and much more.

Please note that this information is subject to change, and it is recommended to check the official Madden NFL 24 and EA Play websites for the latest updates and details regarding the trial and other related offers.