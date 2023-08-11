EA Sports Releases Madden NFL 24 Superstar Mode Trailer and Details

EA Sports has released the Madden NFL 24 Superstar Mode trailer and Gridiron Notes, offering fans plenty of additional details about the game. The new features include the NFL Combine, Mini Games, and Real-Time Player Grading, which provide more ways to play and progress in the game.

In the Superstar Mode, players start their journey to fame as rookies entering the NFL draft. They can choose to play as a QB, RB, WR, LB, or CB, and they are guided by Coach Prime, Deion Sanders himself. The playable NFL Combine has been updated to include mini-games such as the 40-yard dash, bench press, broad jump, and 3-cone shuttle. Your performance in these combine drills affects your draft position and potential rewards compared to other players in the 2023 NFL Combine.

Position-specific drills further shape your draft position after the combine mini-games. A Combine Interview with timed football-themed questions also refines your draft rank. It is crucial to answer as many questions correctly as possible to improve your draft stock. Once the combine is over, you will be drafted based on your combined performance and the actual needs of teams. Alternatively, players have the option to select their preferred team and bypass the entire process.

After signing your rookie contract, the all-new in-game Player Grading system becomes crucial. It offers instant feedback on your in-game performance, highlighting your effectiveness during every snap. Your performance grade for each drive influences the rewards you receive and allows for rating improvements and the acquisition of abilities.

The Superstar Missions system provides a task list with personalized objectives and rewards. These objectives span across game goals, seasonal targets, career milestones, and off-field surprises. The game also introduces a new Social Media Feed, featuring weekly stories and beats to enhance your off-field Superstar reputation.

In addition to the Superstar Mode, players can engage in Side Activities, which include Community Events, training, recovery, and Madden Mini-Games. These side activities offer diverse opportunities each week to elevate your individual ratings or your team’s ratings. Position-specific mini-games like Rushing Attack, Passing Skeleton, and WR/DB Battle are among the returning favorites.

Madden NFL 24 releases on August 18 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The PC version will have all the features available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will get three days of early access. The EA Play Early Access Trial begins on August 15, with EA Play Pro members getting full game access on that day.