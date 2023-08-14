Madden NFL 24 Announces a 10-Hour Trial For EA Play Members on August 14

EA Games has announced that EA Play members will have the opportunity to try out Madden NFL 24 for 10 hours before its official release through an early access trial. This is exciting news for gamers who are eagerly anticipating the launch of the game.

The 10-hour trial will be available for EA Play members on August 14 at 5 p.m. PT. This gives players a chance to get a head start and experience the game before it becomes widely available. One of the perks of participating in the trial is the rewards that will be given to players when the game officially launches.

EA Play Pro members, in particular, will receive even more benefits with the next Madden entry. This makes the EA Play Pro service the best way to fully experience the game on its launch.

Some of the rewards that players can look forward to when the game launches include a Welcome Pack for Madden Ultimate Team and Ultimate Packs. In addition, EA Play Pro members will also receive exclusive in-game items such as NFL Marble Bills Gear, a Josh Allen Elite Player Item, and 500 Madden Points with monthly login from August 2023 to July 2024.

Madden NFL 24 is highly anticipated by fans of sports titles. It introduces the FieldSENSE technology and also debuts the SAPIEN technology, which adds a new level of realism to the game’s characters. Whether players choose to wait for the official launch on August 18 or become an EA Play Pro member to play early, it is clear that this game will be one for the ages.

The countdown to kickoff has begun, and Madden NFL 24 promises to deliver an immersive and exciting gaming experience for players.