Madden NFL 24 Retains Patrick Mahomes’ Iconic Tongue Detail

The upcoming football simulation game, Madden NFL 24, has made sure to include a crucial detail when representing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: his tongue. Mahomes is known for sticking his tongue through his teeth and out the corner of his mouth while playing. In an effort to accurately portray Mahomes’ character model, screenshots shared on Twitter by Steve Noah, the founder of Operation Sports, reveal that Madden NFL 24 captures this unique tongue feature.

The inclusion of Mahomes’ signature tongue gesture in the game adds a touch of authenticity to his character. This trait, reminiscent of his father’s, former professional baseball player Pat Mahomes, has become part of his distinctive playing style. While some might question this detail, Science suggests that tongue protrusions may enhance the accuracy of Mahomes’ hand movements. Similar tongue movements have been observed in animals like salamanders and mice, who use their tongues when prepping to catch prey. It is speculated that humans’ tongue dexterity may have a similar effect.

Neuroscientist Ian Whishaw from the University of Lethbridge even suggests that the tongue plays a central role in our overall abilities. It is highly likely that Madden game developer EA Sports took all of these factors into consideration when adapting Mahomes’ character for the game.

Madden NFL 24 will be officially released on August 18 for PC and consoles, with Early Access already available. Players can look forward to experiencing the full package, including the accurate representation of Patrick Mahomes’ iconic tongue detail.