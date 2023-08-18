Madden NFL 24: New Features and Player Ratings

The recently released Madden NFL 24 video game brings back some features from the past while introducing new improvements. In franchise mode, players can now enjoy minigames to aid in player development. EA Sports has also revamped the trade logic and expanded trading options for players and picks. The game has made updates to free agency, added the ability to choose the strength of draft classes, and introduced new cities for relocation, including Melbourne, Australia.

Gameplay improvements focus on artificial intelligence, motion realism, and upgraded mechanics for blocking and tackling. The Superstar mode makes a return, allowing users to create their player and guide them through a career.

However, one notable absence is retired quarterback Tom Brady. Users will not be able to play as him unless they create him from scratch or add him via Madden Ultimate Team. Nonetheless, there are plenty of other talented quarterbacks to choose from.

The game features a “99 Club,” which includes players with the highest ratings. For Madden NFL 24, the members of the 99 Club are Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs), Travis Kelce (TE, Kansas City Chiefs), Zack Martin (OG, Dallas Cowboys), Aaron Donald (DE, Los Angeles Rams), and Justin Jefferson (WR, Minnesota Vikings).

Other players with high ratings who have a chance to join the 99 Club during the season include Trent Williams (OT, San Francisco 49ers), Nick Bosa (DE, San Francisco 49ers), Myles Garrett (DE, Cleveland Browns), Tyreek Hill (WR, Miami Dolphins), and Micah Parsons (OLB, Dallas Cowboys). Joe Burrow (QB, Cincinnati Bengals) is also a player to watch, although his Week 1 status is uncertain due to a calf strain.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, long-snappers in Madden often have low ratings because they are categorized as tight ends. The lowest-rated players in Madden NFL 24 include Zach Triner (TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Ross Matiscik (TE, Jacksonville Jaguars), Matt Orzech (TE, Green Bay Packers), Joe Cardona (TE, New England Patriots), Alex Ward (TE, Los Angeles Rams), and Zach Wood (TE, New Orleans Saints), all with a rating of 26 overall.

The game also highlights the best rookies in Madden NFL 24. Bijan Robinson (RB, Atlanta Falcons) leads the rookie class with a rating of 81 overall. Other top rookies include Jalen Carter (DT, Philadelphia Eagles), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR, Seattle Seahawks), Devon Witherspoon (CB, Seattle Seahawks), and Will Anderson Jr. (LE, Houston Texans).

Notable rookie quarterbacks include Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers, 74 overall), C.J. Stroud (Houston, 73 overall), and Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis, 70 overall).

Miami running back De’Von Achane stands out as the highest-rated non-first-round pick with a rating of 76 overall, tied with several first-rounders. The lowest-rated rookies are Alex Ward (TE, Los Angeles Rams) and Chris Stoll (TE, Seattle Seahawks), both at 26 and 33 overall, respectively, followed by Dresser Winn (QB, Los Angeles Rams), Tyson Bagent (QB, Chicago Bears), and Holton Ahlers (QB, Seattle Seahawks).

Madden NFL 24 also recognizes players for their speed, with Tyreek Hill (WR, Miami Dolphins) leading the pack with a rating of 99, followed by Jameson Williams (WR, Detroit Lions) at 98 and Riq Woolen (CB, Seattle)