Madden 24 Experiencing Audio Issues for PlayStation 5 and PC Players

PlayStation 5 and PC players of Madden 24 are currently experiencing audio issues in the game. According to a post on the Madden subreddit, players are encountering problems such as audio cutting out on half their soundbar, returning with static, and disappearing sound channels, particularly when a play ends and a cutscene appears.

Nilay Patel, who plays on a PS5 with a Dolby Atmos rig, has reported the same issue even when switching the output to stereo. Other Reddit users have also shared their experiences of hearing loud popping sounds every few seconds or when pausing the game. Some players are concerned that the audio problems may damage their sound systems.

Aside from the audio issues, Snoop Dogg has expressed his frustrations with server problems during early access to the game. However, it is important to note that his complaints are unrelated to the audio problems.

A workaround has been shared by a PC user, which involves turning off various settings. While it has not been tested by the writer or Nilay Patel, commenters on the video claim that it resolves the audio issues.

Electronic Arts has been contacted for comment regarding a potential fix for the audio problems. Any updates received from the company will be provided in this article.