macOS Ventura 13.5 Update Introduces Location Services Bug

The macOS Ventura 13.5 update released by Apple on July 24 has led to a bug that affects location services. Users who updated their Macs to the new software have reported issues with accessing and controlling location permissions for both first and third-party apps.

Under System Settings > Privacy and Security > Location Services, macOS Ventura 13.5 does not display any apps. This means users are unable to enable or disable location services for their apps, nor can they see which apps have access to their location information at present.

The bug has been present since the release of macOS Ventura 13.5, but it may have gone unnoticed due to the limited number of Mac apps that request location access. Users have attempted various workarounds, but none have proven successful in resolving the issue.

Apple will need to issue an update to macOS to fix the bug and restore the privacy settings to their original state. It is worth noting that there were no location services issues with the previous macOS Ventura 13.4 update or with macOS Sonoma.

It is advised for users experiencing this bug to be cautious when granting location access to apps and to temporarily disable location services for any app that does not require it.

