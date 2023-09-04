Mace Appoints David Glennon as Group Head of Digital Engineering

Mace, a global construction and consultancy firm, has announced the appointment of David Glennon as the new Group Head of Digital Engineering. With over 25 years of experience in the construction industry, Glennon has a proven track record of implementing pioneering technology to improve processes for leading firms.

Throughout his career, Glennon has held several senior positions in the industry, including Senior Digital Delivery Director for Red Sea Global, Managing Director of DoubleD.io, Head of Digital for Arcadis, and Director of Digital Project Delivery at AECOM.

According to Mace, Glennon’s appointment is crucial as the company focuses on its business strategies and the digitization of the built environment sector. As new technologies are developed and implemented, there is a growing need for a workforce with a new skillset. Glennon will be responsible for driving Mace’s digital agenda and adopting new technology to enhance the company’s value for its clients.

In a statement, David Glennon expressed his excitement about joining Mace during this pivotal time in the industry. He believes that his knowledge and experience in driving and embedding digital adoption across the sector will help Mace grow and deliver world-class results for its clients worldwide.

This appointment reflects Mace’s commitment to keeping up with technological advancements and staying at the forefront of the industry. With David Glennon leading the way, Mace aims to leverage digital engineering to improve efficiency, productivity, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for its clients.

Sources:

– Mace [no URL]

– Image: Mace