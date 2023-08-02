Save on the LG 27GR95QE Gaming Monitor with Ebay’s Back to School Sale

As a child, I dreaded the first day of school, not just because it meant giving up my favorite activities, but also because of the burden of school supplies. My mother would struggle to find everything on the extensive list provided by the school. From pencils and paper to expensive binders and calculators, it was a challenge to gather all the necessary items. Back to school sales helped alleviate the financial strain, but there were times when I had to rely on borrowing from friends.

Fast forward to today, and I find it amusing that Ebay is offering a 20% discount on back to school purchases in the US, and this even includes the LG OLED gaming monitor priced at $999. For university students, this monitor would be a significant upgrade for the upcoming school year. It’s an enticing deal, especially considering it’s one of the best gaming monitors available.

With the code SAVE4SCHOOL at checkout, you can bring down the price of this $999 monitor to $717.59, making it the most affordable it has ever been. This offer surpasses the previous best price of $800 by a reasonable margin.

I have personally tested this monitor, along with two other ultra-premium OLED options, for Digital Foundry. The experience it provides is phenomenal, especially for gaming. With OLED technology, you can enjoy impeccable HDR with perfect blacks, infinite contrast, vibrant colors, and wide viewing angles. The 240Hz refresh rate combined with OLED’s near-instant pixel response times makes it ideal for any gaming genre, whether it’s fast-paced esports or immersive single-player games. Additionally, it delivers excellent performance for watching TV shows and movies.

However, this monitor does have some downsides. It is not ideal for tasks like writing college essays due to its non-standard triangular RGB subpixel layout, which may cause text fringing. There is also a potential for burn-in if static elements are displayed for extended periods of time. These issues are insignificant when it comes to gaming or media consumption, but if you require a monitor primarily for writing, you may want to consider a standard LCD monitor.

Another drawback is the monitor’s brightness, peaking at around 200 nits, which may not be suitable for very bright rooms.

In conclusion, the LG 27GR95QE gaming monitor is currently available at an extraordinary price through Ebay’s back to school sale. It is undoubtedly one of the top gaming monitors on the market. If you’re in the market for an upgrade, now would be a great time to take advantage of this offer before it ends.