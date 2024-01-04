Newly Discovered Quasar Breaks Distance Record

A groundbreaking discovery has been made in the field of astronomy with the detection of a distant quasar at unprecedented energies. The recently commissioned Cherenkov telescope prototype, LST-1, has identified a quasar known as OP 313 emitting gamma rays above 100 GeV, surpassing the energy levels of visible light.

Quasars are extremely luminous celestial objects powered by supermassive black holes located at the center of galaxies. OP 313, classified as a Flat Spectrum Radio Quasar (FSRQ), is particularly significant because it is located nearly 8 billion light years away with a redshift of 0.997. This makes it the most distant AGN ever detected by a Cherenkov telescope.

Detecting such a remote source at high energies presents a unique challenge due to the Extragalactic Background Light (EBL) that interacts with gamma rays, reducing their intensity. However, the LST-1 has been optimized for the 20 to 150 GeV energy range, enabling it to overcome this obstacle and extend the study of AGNs to higher energy levels.

The LST Collaboration, responsible for this remarkable achievement, plans to continue observing OP 313 in order to refine their data and gain a deeper understanding of the EBL, intergalactic magnetic fields, and the fundamental principles of physics.

This groundbreaking discovery opens up new avenues for scientific exploration and pushes the boundaries of our understanding of the universe. The LST-1 and its exceptional observation of OP 313 at high energies represent a significant milestone in the field of astronomy.

