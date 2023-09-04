The London Stock Exchange Group Plans to Launch a Blockchain-Powered Digital Markets Business

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is set to become the first major exchange to offer extensive trading of traditional financial assets using blockchain technology, the same technology that powers cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. The LSEG has been exploring the potential for a blockchain-powered trading venue for about a year and has reached an “inflection point” where it has decided to move forward with its plans.

The head of capital markets at LSEG, Murray Roos, stated that the exchange is not building anything around cryptoassets. Instead, it aims to leverage the technology behind cryptocurrencies to enhance the efficiency of trading traditional assets. The goal is to create a process that is smoother, cheaper, and more transparent while adhering to regulations.

The move by LSEG aligns with the growing interest among mainstream financial institutions in utilizing blockchain technology to streamline the issuance and trading of financial assets. Tokenization, which involves creating digital representations of stocks or bonds, allows for the efficient tracking of ownership on the blockchain.

If successful, LSEG will be the first major global stock exchange to offer a comprehensive blockchain-powered ecosystem for investors, covering the entire lifecycle of financial assets from issuance to trading, reconciliation, and settlement.

The new digital markets business will not compete with LSE’s traditional business but rather continue to innovate and enhance the London equity markets, Roos emphasized. LSEG hopes to have its first market operational within a year, pending regulatory approval. The exchange is currently in talks with regulators, government entities, and the Treasury in the UK, aiming to create a global platform that allows participants from different jurisdictions to interact while complying with rules and regulations.

Initially, the digital markets business will focus on private markets, which often face cumbersome processes and lack transparency. Once the model is proven successful, LSEG plans to expand to other asset classes. Data from the European Securities and Markets Authority (Esma) indicates that only $800 million of traditional assets have been tokenized so far.

Overall, LSEG’s foray into blockchain-powered digital markets represents a significant step toward embracing innovative technology to revolutionize traditional financial markets.

Sources:

– Financial Times (https://www.ft.com/content/5702190e-0215-41c7-a69f-65379afb9838)