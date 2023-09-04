The London Stock Exchange Group Plans to Launch Digital Markets Business on Blockchain Technology

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is reportedly developing plans for a new digital markets business that will utilize blockchain technology for trading traditional financial assets. After exploring the potential of a blockchain-powered trading venue for about a year, LSEG has decided to move forward with this initiative.

Blockchain technology is a digital ledger that records and verifies transactions securely and transparently. While LSEG is not focusing on cryptocurrencies, it aims to leverage the underlying technology, similar to Bitcoin, to enhance the efficiency and transparency of buying, selling, and holding traditional assets. This will contribute to creating a smoother and cheaper process which will be appropriately regulated.

To implement this project, LSEG is considering establishing a separate legal entity dedicated to the digital markets business. The company hopes to have this platform operational within a year, subject to regulatory approvals. LSEG is already engaging in discussions with regulators, various jurisdictions, and the UK government and Treasury.

As several mainstream financial institutions are exploring the potential of blockchain to simplify the issuance and trading of financial assets, LSEG’s move is in line with the industry trend. The development of a digital markets business based on blockchain technology could revolutionize traditional financial markets and significantly improve processes.

As of now, LSEG has not responded to requests for comment on their plans and the project’s details.

Sources:

– Financial Times

– Reuters

Note: The summary is based on the article “London Stock Exchange plans blockchain-powered digital markets” by Akanksha Khushi.