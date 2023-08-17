Slowing Smartphone Sales Predicted for 2023: Boost for Apple

According to a recent report by Counterpoint Research, global smartphone sales are expected to experience a decline of 6% this year, resulting in the lowest-selling year for iPhones, Androids, and other devices in a decade. The downward trend in smartphone shipments has been ongoing since 2017, but current economic challenges in Asia and North America are exacerbating the situation.

Asia, in particular, is facing intensifying declines in emerging markets, as well as economic hurdles that are delaying a potential turnaround in China. However, Apple Inc. seems to be well-positioned to weather these challenges, as the premium segment continues to gain more market share in China. Ethan Qi, Counterpoint’s Associate Director for China, believes that Apple’s position in the premium segment could boost its smartphone revenue above competitors in the region.

In North America, the situation is not much better, with predictions indicating a potential double-digit sales drop for the year. Counterpoint’s North America Research Director, Jeff Fieldhack, highlights the upcoming iPhone 15 launch as a significant event to monitor. The launch could serve as an opportunity for carriers to attract high-value customers. Additionally, promotional offers on older models of the iPhone are expected to contribute to increased smartphone shipments.

Counterpoint Research suggests that the growth in the “premium” and “ultra-premium” smartphone segments will disproportionately benefit Apple. For the first time, Apple is poised to outsell its competitors on a unit basis, bringing the company closest to the top spot in the market. Fieldhack observes that assuming Apple doesn’t encounter production problems like it did last year, it could be a toss-up for the top spot.

Despite the overall decline in smartphone sales, Apple’s strong position in the premium segment could help boost its revenue above its competitors. As the year progresses and the impact of new launches and promotional offers becomes evident, the smartphone market landscape may witness some shifts.