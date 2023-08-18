Lotus Unveils Type 66 Track Day Car: A Tribute to History

Lotus has introduced the Type 66, a car originally designed as a potential Can-Am racer, at “The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering” as part of Monterey Car Week. The Type 66 is a limited production, ultra-exclusive track day car that combines Lotus’ motorsport heritage with modern racing technology. This unique project is a result of Lotus’ desire to reimagine the best elements of its historic designs in an exhilarating way during its 75th anniversary year.

The Type 66 project was initially launched by Lotus founder Colin Chapman over 50 years ago to explore how Lotus design principles could be applied to the Can-Am Series. However, the project remained as technical drawings and scale models due to Chapman’s primary focus on Formula 1. Lotus has now brought the original vision to life, fulfilling Chapman’s dream.

Only 10 examples of the Type 66 will be built, in commemoration of the 10 races the car would have competed in during the 1970 season. The car made its public debut in a heritage-inspired livery that reflects the colors Lotus raced in the early 1970s.

The Type 66 is one of the most exclusive projects undertaken by Lotus, with a price tag exceeding £1 million ($1.24 million). It perfectly blends the past and present, offering the iconic design, sound, and theatrics of motorsport from over 50 years ago, combined with modern-day performance and safety.

To bring the Type 66 to life, Lotus collaborated with Clive Chapman, Managing Director of Classic Team Lotus and son of Colin Chapman. Clive provided the documents that allowed the Lotus design team to digitize and optimize the car’s design, engineering, and manufacture.

The car boasts optimized aerodynamics with over 800kg of downforce at 150mph, achieved through more than 1,000 hours of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) work. The Type 66 has undergone rigorous testing through advanced simulation technology to match the dynamic performance and lap times of a modern GT3 race car.

Lotus has created a truly unique car that pays tribute to its racing pedigree while incorporating cutting-edge technology. The Type 66 showcases the brand’s commitment to preserving its past glories while shaping its future.