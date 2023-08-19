Lotus Unveils Type 66 Track-Only Car Inspired by Lost Designs

Lotus has revealed the Type 66 during Monterey Car Week and announced its plans to produce the vehicle as a low-volume track-only car. The Type 66 draws upon “lost” designs from 1970, combining Lotus’ motorsport heritage with modern technology and components. The inspiration for the Type 66 came from a study commissioned by Lotus founder Colin Chapman for the development of a Can-Am race car, but the project never progressed beyond technical drawings and scale models.

The Type 66, which will be limited to just 10 examples, features a pushrod V8 engine with Can-Am-inspired air trumpets. However, Lotus has fine-tuned the engine to produce 830 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque, equipping it with modern components such as a forged crank, rods, and pistons. The bodywork of the Type 66 is made entirely from carbon fiber, while the chassis utilizes aluminium sections, bonded joints, and honeycomb panels.

Additional modern components include a sequential racing gearbox, ABS braking system, and various safety features. The car’s design pays homage to the Lotus Type 72 F1 car, sporting its iconic red, white, and gold color scheme. Notably, the Type 66 incorporates a porosity concept, which allows air to travel through the vehicle rather than around it, a signature element of Lotus’ design philosophy.

To bring the Type 66 to life, Lotus designers utilized computer software to digitize scaled drawings and create 3D renderings. They also drew inspiration from Colin Chapman’s original ideas, which included a cockpit enclosure to enhance aerodynamics. The front wing of the car is designed to channel air from the front, through and underneath the rear wings, generating significant downforce.

Lotus claims that the performance of the Type 66 matches that of a modern GT3 race car and that on certain tracks such as Laguna Seca, it could potentially be even quicker. Following its debut at Monterey Car Week, the Type 66 will be displayed at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Overall, Lotus’ unveiling of the Type 66 represents a fusion of past inspiration and cutting-edge technology, showcasing the brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance and design in the automotive industry.