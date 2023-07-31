Sony Interactive Entertainment and Ultizero Games Showcase Lost Soul Aside Gameplay

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Ultizero Games have revealed 22 minutes of gameplay footage for their upcoming action RPG, Lost Soul Aside. The presentation took place during the ChinaJoy 2023 event on July 30.

Lost Soul Aside is currently in development for PlayStation 5 and PC. It is one of the phase one titles supported by the PlayStation China Hero Project, a games incubation program that recently announced its third phase. Unfortunately, a specific release date for Lost Soul Aside has not been announced yet.

The gameplay footage showcases various aspects of the game, providing a glimpse into the action-packed world of Lost Soul Aside. Players can expect fast-paced combat, stunning visuals, and immersive environments as they navigate through this RPG adventure.

Lost Soul Aside has generated significant interest since its announcement and has been eagerly anticipated by fans. The game’s unique blend of action, adventure, and RPG elements has already captured the attention of many gamers.

As development progresses, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Ultizero Games are likely to release more information about the game’s features, story, and mechanics. Fans can stay updated by following official announcements from the developers.

Overall, the gameplay footage has generated excitement among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the release of Lost Soul Aside on both PlayStation 5 and PC. With its stunning visuals and gameplay mechanics, the game is shaping up to be a promising addition to the action RPG genre.