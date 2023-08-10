The Latest on Lords of the Fallen: Hardware Requirements and Performance

The highly anticipated game Lords of the Fallen is generating excitement among fans of the Soulslike genre. However, some have expressed concerns about how well the game will run on their hardware, especially after developer Hexworks revealed high PC specification requirements without providing much information on the expected performance.

Executive producer Saul Gascon and creative director Cezar Virtosu addressed these concerns in an interview with Eurogamer. They confirmed that console versions of the game will offer a choice between quality and performance modes.

Gascon emphasized the importance of ensuring that the game runs well and looks good even when played on minimum specification hardware, such as the Nvidia 10 series. He mentioned that the team plays the game at 720p and then upscales it to maintain a satisfactory experience.

Gascon also advised against playing the game with very low-end GPUs, as it could result in a poor experience. He stated that the minimum specifications for the game also serve as their standard for minimum quality.

During a hands-on session with the game, environmental readability was identified as a slight issue. This included difficulties with finding certain elements in the Umbral world. Virtosu reassured players that the team is aware of these issues and intends to address them for a smoother experience.

Gascon mentioned that the minimum specifications would allow players to run the game at 720p and 30fps, which still offers a good visual and gameplay experience. For those who want to achieve 60fps, better hardware or reduced graphic settings may be necessary.

Virtosu estimated that players could expect frame rates of around 45-50fps with the recommended configurations.

On consoles, the game will have a quality mode at 30fps and a performance mode at 60fps. The visual difference between the two modes is minimal, making it difficult to distinguish screenshots from either version.

For more in-depth information about Lords of the Fallen, the team spoke to Virtosu about the game’s inspiration from FromSoftware earlier this year. Alternatively, you can read our hands-on review of Lords of the Fallen to get an idea of what to expect from the game.