Lords of the Fallen 2023 Aims to Emulate Dark Souls

Lords of the Fallen, released in 2014, attempted to recreate the success of FromSoftware’s Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls games. While it was a solid attempt, it didn’t bring anything new to the table. Now, a reboot of Lords of the Fallen is underway, with the game’s title reverting to a simpler version.

The new game, developed by HexWorks, a studio founded by CI Games, the publisher of the original, maintains the essence of Dark Souls. It introduces some interesting mechanics, including a parallel worlds concept inspired by The Legend of Zelda. However, it also struggles to capture the true essence of FromSoftware’s artistry.

One noticeable change in the reboot is the ability to create your own character from nine class archetypes. The setting of the game, Mournstead, is filled with a sense of doom and despair, reminiscent of FromSoftware’s ruined high fantasy style. However, the game occasionally veers into overkill or campiness in its attempt to replicate the unique tone of Dark Souls.

The level design of Lords of the Fallen remains intricate and interconnected, similar to the Metroidvania style of Demon’s and Dark Souls. Players will feel right at home as they navigate through the semi-linear world, facing challenging enemies and traversing treacherous terrain.

The game’s gimmick is the ability to move between the realms of the living (Axiom) and the dead (Umbral) using the Umbral Lantern. This adds a unique element to the gameplay and allows players to access hidden routes and areas. However, the difficulty level is softened, as players respawn in Umbral after dying in Axiom.

Overall, while Lords of the Fallen 2023 attempts to emulate the success of Dark Souls, it falls short in capturing the essence that makes those games so unique. However, it still offers an enjoyable experience for fans of the genre, with its challenging gameplay and intricate level design.