Epic Games Store Offers Loop Hero and Bloons TD 6 as Freebies

The Epic Games Store has announced its latest batch of free games for PC players. This week, gamers can download and keep the RPG oddity Loop Hero and the tower defense adventure Bloons TD 6.

Loop Hero is a fantasy RPG with a unique twist. Players control heroes who automatically navigate a procedurally generated world, battling monsters in an endless loop. While players don’t have full control over their heroes’ actions, defeating enemies allows them to collect loot and cards. These cards can be placed in the world to introduce new encounters and bonuses on subsequent loops. The game also features boss battles to add further challenge.

Bloons TD 6, on the other hand, is a colorful tower defense game by Ninja Kiwi. Players defend a path against waves of foes, utilizing monkeys to aid in the defense. Though Eurogamer has yet to review this game, the general consensus among gamers is positive.

Both Loop Hero and Bloons TD 6 are currently available for free download on the Epic Games Store. These games will remain free until August 10th, when they will be replaced by Europa Universalis 4, an acclaimed grand strategy game by Paradox, and Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You, a narrative surveillance sim.