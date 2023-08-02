Dead by Daylight Teases Alien Crossover

Behaviour Interactive is set to introduce yet another classic horror franchise into Dead by Daylight. Following the recent addition of Nicolas Cage as a playable character, a teaser video from Behaviour suggests that a crossover with the Alien series is on its way.

The clip features several shots reminiscent of the Nostromo spaceship from the original Alien film, gradually revealing the iconic Alien logo. This strongly hints at a new map set on the ship. It also showcases the terrifying Xenomorph creature, which lunges towards the camera, indicating that it might be the game’s newest killer.

According to the Dead by Daylight roadmap, Behaviour plans to release a new chapter this month, suggesting that the Alien DLC is just a few weeks away at most. The roadmap also hints at the introduction of a survivor in the chapter. Fans are speculating whether it might turn out to be Ripley, a beloved character from the Alien franchise.

Behaviour Interactive has a history of collaborating with major horror franchises, attracting more attention to Dead by Daylight. Previous crossovers include The Ring, Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Stranger Things, among others.

Fans eager to learn more about the Alien chapter can expect more details to be revealed on August 8th. The addition of yet another popular horror franchise to Dead by Daylight is sure to excite both gaming and horror enthusiasts alike.