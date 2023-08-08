Pokémon Presents August 2023: Mewtwo Rumored to Appear in Tera Raid Event

Tomorrow’s Pokémon Presents August 2023 showcase has Pokémon fans eagerly awaiting announcements. Nintendo may have accidentally revealed one surprise ahead of time. According to a Thai-Japanese newsletter sent out in the last 24 hours, Mewtwo will be introduced in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet through a new Tera Raid Battle Event. The news was shared on Twitter by Alex Cardinal.

If the information is accurate, Mewtwo will likely be a 7-Star Tera Raid with the Psychic Tera Type. The image in the advertisement suggests this. However, this has not been officially confirmed. We will know for sure within the next 24 hours if Mewtwo will indeed be available to catch in the game.

Are you excited about the possibility of catching Mewtwo in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.