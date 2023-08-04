CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Nintendo and Lego Rumored to Release Animal Crossing Lego Sets

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 4, 2023
Nintendo and Lego are reportedly collaborating again, this time for the release of Animal Crossing-themed Lego sets. While this information is not officially confirmed by either company, Lego enthusiasts and fans of the popular game franchise are excited about the possibility.

Lego and Nintendo began their partnership in 2020 with the launch of Lego Mario sets, featuring an interactive Mario figure. Since then, they have released several sets, including a large Bowser figure, a Lego NES console, and a buildable Question Mark Block from the Mario series. However, fans have been eagerly awaiting the introduction of Lego sets based on other Nintendo franchises, and the rumored Animal Crossing sets may be a step in that direction.

According to reliable Lego leakers on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, there are five Animal Crossing Lego sets planned for a potential release in March 2024. These leakers discovered the rumored sets through Brickmerge, a website that tracks Lego’s upcoming releases. Although specific details about the sets are unknown, Exabrickslegogo and Falconbricks, who have previously leaked accurate information, have substantiated the claim.

Furthermore, these leakers suggest that the Animal Crossing sets will include minifigures of various characters from the game, featuring new molded heads resembling their in-game counterparts.

Here are the rumored sets with their respective prices and piece counts:

– Set 77046 – $14.99 (170 pieces)
– Set 77047 – $19.99 (164 pieces)
– Set 77048 – $29.99 (233 pieces)
– Set 77049 – $39.99 (389 pieces)
– Set 77050 – $74.99 (535 pieces)

However, it’s crucial to note that plans can change, and there is a possibility of delays or cancellations. Nintendo and Lego may have decided to abandon the Animal Crossing sets altogether, despite the database references.

If the rumors are accurate, Animal Crossing Lego sets could become available on May 1, 2024. Given the popularity of both franchises, it’s anticipated that these sets will sell out quickly. Lego enthusiasts and fans of Animal Crossing will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on any official announcements from Lego or Nintendo.

