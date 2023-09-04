The London Stock Exchange Launches Blockchain-Based System for Trading Digital Assets

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has announced the launch of a blockchain-based system for trading digital assets. Unlike traditional cryptocurrency exchanges, this new network will focus on the exchange of digitized stocks and bonds, rather than crypto assets. LSEG is currently in talks with regulators in the UK and other jurisdictions in hopes of launching the business within a year.

According to Murray Roos, head of LSEG, digital technologies provide a unique opportunity for the efficient exchange of digital assets on a fully-regulated platform. The ultimate goal is to create a global platform that allows participants from all jurisdictions, as well as the government and Treasury in the UK, to exchange digital assets seamlessly.

To ensure compliance with regulations, the exchange must abide by rules set by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This includes separating clearinghouse and brokerage functions to minimize conflicts of interest.

Before the public launch, LSEG’s digital platform will focus on improving transaction speeds in private markets. A report by Citi earlier this year predicted that tokenization in private markets would increase 80-fold by 2030.

In addition to the blockchain-based system, LSEG is experimenting with new artificial intelligence trading models that combine corporate and customer data. By sharing data over a secure connection, banks and LSEG can prevent data leakage into the trading models of other exchanges.

Tokenization of real-world assets has the potential to address challenges related to opaque ownership and legal processes. By splitting ownership into tradable securities, investors can avoid selling shares at steep discounts. Investment bankers, including BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, see tokenization as the future of markets. Banks such as Singapore’s Sygnum Bank and Germany’s Deutsche Bank AG have also expressed interest in offering asset exchanges over blockchains.

In the UK, there is a proposal for cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to be treated as property. If approved, digital assets would fall under the personal property definitions of a “thing in possession” or a “thing in action.”

As with any investment, it is important for individuals to conduct their own research and consult with professionals before making any decisions based on this information.

Sources:

– London Stock Exchange Group Launches Blockchain-Based System for Trading Digital Assets

– Citi predicts boom in tokenization Market

– Tokenized Assets Bring Ownership Out of the Dark Ages